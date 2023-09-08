Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe hugs goalscorer Liam Lindsay

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has been fully behind the club’s transfer policy ever since learning that the owners put £12million of their own money in per-year.

The support of the Hemmings family has continued, with Craig Hemmings highlighting the losses in a statement last year. This summer transfer window saw PNE sign eight new players, as North End spent a club record fee to land Milutin Osmajic from Cadiz. The Montenegro international arrived on deadline day, along with FC Basel loan capture Liam Millar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston went into the international break top of the Championship, having beaten Sunderland, Swansea, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City so far - while drawing at Bristol City on the opening day. Lowe, who had a short break away after the Stoke win, has reflected on the last few months with the official EFL Podcast.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There are a lot of football clubs who go out of business," said Lowe. "Preston North End will never do that. How can I argue with the family or ask them for more money, when they put £12million in per year, out of their own pot? That is amazing. Then we fulfil the rest and the club runs off whatever it runs off; definitely a loss. That got me. I felt, once I knew that situation and I knew that's what they do - I had massive respect for the owner and family, anyway, for allowing us to continue doing that.

“We have to stick to our guns and that’s what we're doing. Can you overachieve in any division? Yes, of course you can. Have I overachieved before? Yes, I have. That has obviously got to be our aim. You can only pay what you can pay; we recruit smartly and get a group of players. We are hopefully going to have a better chance, each year, by having a go with what the family put in.

“If it is good enough, great; if it's not, at least we will try. Last season, we were six points out which was a real kick in the backside really because I felt we could have had an opportunity towards the backend. That hurt me, but the mindset has obviously changed now and we keep going. We’re going to be underdogs playing against a lot of teams this season, but bring that on because that’s what we like.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe would be the first to admit that his enthusiasm and confidence perhaps got the better of him when he first arrived at PNE, but there is now a consistent, conscious effort to not let expectations rise too high. The Championship lineup this campaign is extremely competitive, but Lowe wants North End to go into every game without fear and not look too far ahead.

"We are just going to relish the opportunity of going to places like Leicester, Southampton, Leeds and having a real good go with them," said Lowe. "Let alone the likes of Rotherham and Huddersfield, who are still going to be tough games. We don't take anything for granted, me, the staff and the players. If we can get as many points as we possibly can and then come down to the last 10 games, where you can look and see an opportunity there, that is all we will do.