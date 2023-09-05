Ryan Lowe hopeful of Preston North End looking stronger by Plymouth Argyle clash
The PNE boss has seen his side pick up 13 points from the first five games of the Championship season
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is ready to have a tough selection headache when the Lilywhites return to action in 11 days.
PNE headed into the international break top of the Championship table, having beaten Stoke City 0-2 away from home last weekend. Wins over Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea City and Sunderland - and an opening day draw at Bristol City - has seen North End make an excellent start to the campaign.
Deadline day signings Milutin Osmajic and Liam Millar now have time to train with their new team-mates and place themselves into contention for the Plymouth Argyle clash on September 16th. PNE’s boss also has Robbie Brady, Ben Whiteman and Emil Riis pushing for returns after their respective absences. It’s a conundrum Lowe will certainly welcome.
“Yeah, what I will say is that the kids have been fantastic, behind the group,” said Lowe. “I said to them after we finished our work (on Friday) that it’s important they stick together; they will get opportunities. They have got that real family feel about them and the youngsters have been great, stepping in and being used when they’ve needed to be used.
“But, when we get the squad thicker and stronger, then we’ll look a bit better in terms of the back up - then it’s over to them to find a way into the team. Listen, we’ll have to tactically change at times, for different teams and personnel - but we know we have got that adaptability to be able to do that.”
On the squad he has assembled, Lowe added: We have got more depth now, haven’t we? And we’ve got good players; we’ve signed good players and recruited smartly. That is no disrespect to the players who moved on. I just want a competitive squad, to be able to go out and compete. It is not going to be plain sailing all the way through... we know that don’t we? The teams in the league are tough, but while we are there or thereabouts we’ll just keep smiling and doing the right things.”