Ryan Lowe poised to be Preston North End's new manager

The 43-year-old Liverpudlian quickly emerged as favourite with the bookies on Monday night to fill the vacancy created by Frankie McAvoy's sacking.

Bet Victor had Lowe at 1/3 and Sky Bet at 1/10 on Tuesday morning and everything points to Lowe getting the job.

The Lancashire Post reported on Monday evening that North End's had a candidate strongly in mind who was a manager already in a job and that they wanted him in place before Saturday's clash with Barnsley at Deepdale.

Lowe cut his managerial teeth at Bury and guided them to promotion from League Two in the 2018/19 season.

He then joined Plymouth and did likewise the following year, taking them up from League Two.

The Devon outfit are currently fourth in League One and pushing for promotion.

Lowe's assistant at Plymouth is Steven Schumacher, the pair having worked together at Bury.

Ryan Lowe is the favourite to be the next Preston North End manager

North End called time on McAvoy's tenure 48 hours after the 1-0 derby defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

He had been in the head coach on a permanent basis since early May, having done the job on an interim basis for the final eight matches of last season following the dismissal of Alex Neil.

PNE sit 18th in the Championship after 21 games, having won six of their league games.