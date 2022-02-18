Ryan Lowe pinpoints why Preston North End are finding home wins hard to come by

Lowe’s men have drawn their last four at Deepdale but he feels it down to how other teams approach their games.

North End have had success on the road, and turning home draws into wins could see them shoot into the play-off places, which they are currently four points shy of.

“There is a saying in football of win your home games and draw your away games but we’re the other way at the moment,” said Lowe.

North End boss Ryan Lowe

“I don’t think that’s anything to do with Deepdale in general, I just think it’s a case of are teams away from home opening up more because they’re at home?

“Any team that comes to Deepdale is not going to roll over. We will continue to look at them and what we feel we need to get a result.

“If we can turn the draws into wins then it does catapult you up the league.

“I’m not complaining, I know the effort and the determination, the desire is there to win every game we go into.

“It’s not that I’m really concentrating on how we have got to win our home games, I just want to win every game – whether that is at home or away – but the quicker we can start winning our home games the better it will be for the points tally.”

Since Lowe took over at Deepdale, his side have been one of the form sides in the division. With that, teams will come up against PNE knowing they must be careful and it is now the task of North End to break down those sides.

Lowe is not the type to settle for less than three points and is not ruling out switching things up slightly to get the win.

“There are definitely some teams that have come and respected us because they know the style of play and what we’re trying to do,” he said.

“They respect that massively but then it’s up to us to try and find a way to win and score goals.

“We need to make sure that we put the game plan together. We need to make sure that we see it early on if they are sitting back, if they are just coming for a point, we need to identify that early and make the changes.

“You saw on Saturday that we don’t just want to sit back and protect a point, we want to go for it and we certainly made an impact on it.

“Maybe personnel too can affect it, a different type of personnel.

“Maybe we play two sitting midfielders and a 10 to try and break that down, do we play a three with the No.8s and wing backs high up the pitch?