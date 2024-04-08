Ryan Lowe applauds the fans at the final whistle

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe says it’s a ‘massive week’ for the Lilywhites - with two home games to play.

Firstly, Huddersfield Town head to Deepdale on Tuesday night. The Terriers, who are 21st, picked up a huge, last gasp win over Millwall last time out. It’s then sixth placed Norwich City, whom PNE have one game in hand on and are seven points behind. North End drew 0-0 at Watford last time out, but Lowe absolutely believes his team are still in the play-off race.

“Massively alive, yeah,” said Lowe. “We’ve got two massive games and an opportunity to get six points, because we are at home. So, with our fans behind us, I have put the onus on the players to go and do a job for the next week - and see what happens. You have seen the results today, they are crazy.

“And they are going to be doing that for the next six games. If we can win on Tuesday night and give ourselves an opportunity to win on Saturday - every game if a 50/50. If we go in with the right mindset, which we’ll hopefully have, we can win any game - as proven. That will be the case for next week.”

With the relegation fight going right down to the wire and involving some big clubs, Lowe sees it as a big feather in Preston’s cap that his team is looking upwards, still, at this stage of the season. PNE’s boss was asked if it says a lot about where the Lilywhites are.