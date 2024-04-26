Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe knows his team needs to create more if they are to finish higher next season.

The Lilywhites have scored 56 goals from 44 games this campaign, having netted just 45 times in the previous season. North End are mid-table for goals scored, but have been outperforming their underlying attacking numbers - with PNE 23rd for xG and shots taken per 90 minutes. The clinical edge of his team has pleased Lowe, but he’d like to see more opportunities created.

“Well we’ve been one of the best teams in the division, for being ruthless with our chances,” said Lowe. “We have not created loads of them, but I think we’re the best for being clinical with ours - which is a bonus. Do I want us to create more? Of course. Do I want us to put the ball in the back of the net? Yeah. But, timings, decisions, shooting first time or taking an extra touch - I have always got faith in the strikers and I believe that they’ll score goals.

“Liam Millar’s chance the other day, against QPR - anywhere else and it’s a goal, isn’t it? We have been a bit scruffy at the top end of the pitch, making sure we hit the target or put the ball in the back of the net. We worked on some patterns of plays yesterday and some finishing, because repetition is the best thing for it. You have got to coach it, train it and put the ball in the back of the net in training - it breeds well for the games.

“I always have faith when we get opportunities, but we probably haven’t had as many good opportunities really - so that’s where we’ve got to create. I won’t bore you with it, but when we analyse it and talk about it - data will say one thing and the goals will tell you another thing. We need to create more chances and we need to take advantage of the grass in front of us, when we’re on the front foot. Some players will try and make that killer pass and that’s fine.

“We have safe, secure and risk areas - the top of the pitch is a risk area, so go and play what you see and do what you do. In the secure areas, it is not the same because you need to secure the ball. We understand that we need to create more chances for the strikers, definitely - in whatever formation we play. That has got to be a message going forward, but I think we’ve lost a bit of creativity in the team as well. Pottsy has been a creative wing-back for us; Whitey can hit a switch of play and put it on the money.

