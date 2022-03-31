Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Preston North End had seven players away on international duty over the past week.

Alan Browne enjoyed a brilliant period away, with his goal against Belgium on Saturday earning him a start against Lithuania days later.

Elsewhere, Sepp van den Berg was included in the starting XI for Netherlands U21s, while Cameron Archer help claim victory for England U20s against Germany.

Ali McCann suffered defeat with Northern Ireland has he featured for the full 90 minutes, while Daniel Iversen was on the bench once again for Denmark.

Lewis Coulton and James Pradic also made appearances for Scotland U19s and Wales U17s respectively.

All first team players are set to return to Preston ahead of this weekend’s Championship clash with Derby County.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. 'Several clubs' targeting Blades loanee A number of clubs are thought to be monitoring Morgan Gibbs-White during his loane spell at Bramall Lane. The midfielder has nine goals and seven assists in the Championship for Sheffield United this season. (Pete O'Rourke) Photo Sales

2. Bournemouth battle Premier League clubs for youngster Bournemouth are in the race to sign Charlton Athletic defender Lucas Ness. Norwich and Burnley are also keen on the 22-year-old. (Football League World) Photo Sales

3. QPR keeping tabs on Imps keeper QPR are reportedly considering a summer swoop for Lincoln City goalkeeper Jordan Wright. The 23-year-old has impressed in only six appearances for the League One club this season. (Football League World) Photo Sales

4. Ex-Posh boss favourite for League One job Former Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is among the bookies favourites to take over at AFC Wimbledon. The 50-year-old has been out of work since he left London Road last month. (The News) Photo Sales