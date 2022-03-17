Here are today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Preston North End suffered a horrific 4-0 defeat to Luton Town yesterday.

The loss puts a huge dent in any potential promotion hopes as they sit 14th in the Championship - eight points from the top six.

Despite huge improvement under Ryan Lowe, the Lilywhites have only picked up one win from their last six matches.

Next up is Derby County, who currently sit six points inside the relegation zone.

The Rams also have only one win from their last six, however the last time Preston faced a relegation candidate saw them beaten 3-2 by Reading last month.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Fulham aiming for double Liverpool swoop Fulham are interested in signing Liverpool defenders Joe Gomez and Neco Williams in the summer. The latter is currently enjoying a successful loan spell at Craven Cottage. (The Express)

2. West Brom keen on deals for Magpies duo West Brom boss Steve Bruce is hopeful on reuniting with Newcastle United pair, Dwight Gayle and Sean Longstaff. The latter could leave St. James' Park on a free this summer, while Gayle has struggled for game time with the Magpies. (The Mirror)

3. Fulham eye ambitious move for AC Milan ace Fulham are keen on signing AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli in the summer if they win promotion to the Premier League. The 27-year-old has made 18 league appearances for the Italian giants this season. (Football League World)

4. Tigers youngster completes loan switch Hull City midfielder Oliver Green has completed a loan move to non-league outfit Bridlington Town. The 18-year-old joins fellow Tigers teammate, Louis Beckett, at the club. (Hull City FC)