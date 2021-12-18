Ryan Lowe joins a small group of Preston North End managers to have won their first game in charge

Lowe kicked-off his tenure last Saturday by overseeing the 2-1 victory over Barnsley at Deepdale.

Alex Neil, Billy Davies and David Moyes are the others to done likewise.

Neil’s first competitive game in charge was a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship in August 2017.

Ryan Lowe celebrates Preston North End's victory over Barnsley with Mike Marsh and Paul Gallagher

Davies was wearing the caretaker manager’s coat when North End won 2-0 against Rotherham United in August 2004.

The Scot’s first game as permanent boss ended in a 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle a month later.

Moyes, who has now managed more than 1,000 matches, started off as PNE boss with a 1-0 win at Macclesfield in the Auto Windscreens Shield in January 1998.

He had an eight-match wait in the league though, for his first victory.

Frankie McAvoy, the man who Lowe succeeded in the technical area, drew his first game 1-1 against Norwich in April.

That was an interim head coach, his first game in full-time charge being the 4-1 defeat to Hull City.

Simon Grayson, Paul Simpson and Gary Peters oversaw draws in their first games in charge.

Graham Westley, Phil Brown, Darren Ferguson, Alan Irvine, Craig Brown and John Beck saw their first matches as PNE boss end in defeat.

The postponement of the Millwall game due to Covid cases in the London club’s squad, means Lowe will have to wait until Boxing Day for his second game.