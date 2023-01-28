Ryan Lowe immensely proud of Preston North End after Tottenham Hotspur defeat and Heung-Min Son starring role

North End held the visitors at bay for the first half, conceding five minutes into the second thanks to a moment of magic from Korean international Heung-Min Son. Spurs’ no.7 whipped the ball into the bottom corner from 25 yards on his left foot before applying a similar finish from inside the area just over 20 minutes from time.

On for his debut from the bench, Arnaut Danjuma made it three for Tottenham in the closing stages of the game.

With the big boys coming to town, Lowe was satisfied with what he saw from his side and how much they took the game to their visitors from the capital.

Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe

He said: “I'm immensely proud, to keep a team of Tottenham's ilk at bay for as long as we did and then lo and behold, a world class player puts a world class finish in.

"The first half was fantastic, I thought we held them at bay and let them go on the outside, got a few blocks in and stopped crosses. I thought we were excellent. And then it's a moment of brilliance from Son.

"The second one, I thought we could have dealt with it a little bit better but it's another world class finish. The third one was a bit of a sucker punch, a soft one. Liam Lindsay has read it to intercept it and slipped but in the build up we should have had a foul.

"The only bit of disappointment is that we could have done better with the ball, but in saying that, when you're up against world class players it's hard to do that. I'm immensely proud of the group.

"It has been a good day and evening, yeah we haven't won but we've given a good account of ourselves.”

PNE managed to make it to half time level with the Premier League giants, as they looked to be organised and frustrate Spurs.

That was exactly the plan for Preston, who followed Lowe’s plan perfectly.

“Right down to a tee,” he said. “We probably could have caused a couple more problems going forward but because we were defending so well [it was hard] to get bodies up the pitch at times.

"I thought Ched was fantastic in his hold up play but there wasn't enough pace and power to get up to him and help him, so they get numbers back to help.