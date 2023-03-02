Ryan Lowe hails backing of Preston North End fans after boos turn to cheers with Coventry City result

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe answers questions after the match

After a tense few games, particularly at home, the mood around Deepdale was much different in midweek as North End were positive and attacking and the side looking most likely to break the deadlock.

Lowe applauded the fans on his way off the pitch at full time, something which he hasn’t done over the last handful of games. But he had decided he was going to show his appreciation to the fans no matter what on Tuesday, with emotions possibly getting the better of him in the past.

“I must say this, I would have done it if we'd have lost,” he said. “I do care, sometimes my emotions are a little bit different and you're overthinking things. My family are up in one of the boxes and sometimes I just walk past them and you don't realise what you're doing because you're in the zone.

"It does feel a bit more like. That's what we want. We have to perform. When there was a bit of pressure on them today our fans were right behind the lads singing the songs. That's more like.

"But I get it that we have to do that on the pitch for them to do that, it works both ways. It did feel a lot more like us today.”

Lowe gave an impassioned answer after the game as it seemed that bridges between him and the fans were rebuilt slightly as both sides appreciated the efforts of the other.

The PNE boss insisted he is loving life at Deepdale.

He said: “Everyone needs a bit of loving, all of us need a hug and a bit of loving. When you get that loving, so when the fans give the players it and even me today, it was fantastic coming out. I was an emotional wreck coming off that pitch on Saturday, I didn't even know what day it was.

"There had been that much of a build up with what had been. But to get that result for my players and my fans, I know I've only been here for a short time but listen, I love this football club. I work for it, why wouldn't I?

"I've only managed three football clubs and I've loved all three of them. If you manage 25 clubs there's no love in that is there? It's like having 25 wives.

