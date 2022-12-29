Ryan Lowe frustrated with Preston North End gifting West Bromwich Albion two goals in defeat at Hawthorns

Okay Yokuslu scored both goals, one in each half, as PNE were soundly beaten by the promotion chasing Baggies.

Yokuslu netted his first from distance as he fired low into the bottom left corner – following some stunning saves from Freddie Woodman earlier in the half – before adding his second when North End were dispossessed trying to play out from the back in the second half.

Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe applauds his side's travelling supporters at the end of the match

Lowe felt both goals his side conceded were preventable.

He said: “Tough evening, I thought they were very good but in terms of them being very good we weren't quite at it - with the ball and without the ball. There are two sides to the game that you've got to be up against them.

"We tried to play, we had a good spell in the second half and I thought we had a good spell in the first half where we were moving the ball side to side. There weren't clear cut chances but we were creating moments where we could get the ball in their half and the final third.

"In the second half we came out and had a little rally up. What I will say is you can't give a good team like they are two golden opportunities to score like we did. For all the good they had, Fred made a few good saves, we knew it would be a tough evening because of the form they were in but we felt we should be positive and try and get something out of it.

"Ultimately that wasn't the case tonight because we gifted them two goals.”

Ben Whiteman was tackled on the edge of his own box as he received the ball from his goalkeeper, in the end John Swift took the ball on laying it into the path of Yokuslu to double Albion’s lead.

Lowe did not regret the instruction and was pleased with the way his side were able to keep hold of the ball at the Hawthorns as North End had 55% possession.

He said: “Ben has held his hand up in there but we can bounce out from that, we knew they would jump us. We felt we could overdo the press which we did many times tonight.

"I know it means nothing at the moment but the possession was more to us and the passes, I know it doesn't mean much but it's a real positive that we can hold the ball.

"But we didn't do it enough. We knew if we could move the ball from side to side they would fall into a deep block or a mid block in a 4-4-2 and wait to counter.

"We did have a rally at the start of the second half and towards the end, we hit the post and if we can tap that in then who knows at the back end.