Celebrating with the fans with fist pumps after wins became a feature of the early parts of Lowe’s reign at Deepdale but in recent months they have become scarce, as his relationship with supporters has been strained at times.

But old wounds were healed on Saturday as PNE ran out comfortable 3-1 winners over their local rivals.

Lowe said: "It's taken a while hasn't it, I think I said 'it's like when your missus isn't happy with you'! It's taken a while but I must say the fans have been fantastic. I know we all get disappointed and frustrated, of course. I think they're understanding now what we're trying to do and where we're trying to get to and what we're trying to build.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe celebrates at the final whistle

"It just doesn't happen overnight and the fist pumps were back for them. Every now and then they can come out. I've been wanting to do it for ages when we've won but I've had to tone it down a little bit.

"To have lost one game in nine in the championship of late is pleasing and we go into the last seven and see where it takes us.”

The victory over Blackpool left Lowe’s men just two wins from the top six, with both Blackburn Rovers and Millwall five points ahead in the final two play-off places.

Although Lowe counted his side out of a run at the post-season after their 4-0 defeat to Middlesbrough but if they keep within touching distance, the Preston boss may have to rethink his assessment.

He said: “Everyone looks at it, of course they do, but if we're in the same position as we are now at five o'clock, then it could look different. But we can't look at what other teams could do, we can't look if they lose or if they win, what will be will be.

"We have a small target of points that we want to try and get over the next three games. If after the Easter bank holiday we're still in a position where it's two, three, four points, you'd have to be foolish to not think you can have a little go at it.

