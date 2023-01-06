Ryan Lowe explains Preston North End's right wing back plans and lessons learned from past transfer windows

Lowe spoke openly in the summer about his need for both another striker and a right wing back, neither of which materialised before the end of the transfer window.

PNE are actively searching for a new striker and were recently in for Cameron Archer at Aston Villa, who looks set to join Middlesbrough instead – although Preston did match the offer that Boro put in.

A forward remains the first port of call for PNE and so a new right wing back may have to wait until they have a fresh face to fire in the goals, with options in their squad utilised instead.

Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe

Lowe said: “It's hard because you look at Alan Browne playing at right wing back the other day and he was fantastic, against Nowich he was fantastic. Our main priority is getting a striker in and then we'll take a look at what else.

"Ultimately, once we get a striker in we'll reevaluate and see where we can go from there. It's not a case of how many because I'm not going to do that, I did that last item and then it was you needed this, you needed that,' we didn't get them and everyone was in turmoil. What we can get, we'll get, but we're looking.

“The priority has to be a striker, I know Troy Parrott is on his way back but Troy has been with us from day one. We have to manage him and be clever with him. If we can get another in at the top end of the pitch, whether he is out for the short term or the long term, it will help us going forwards.

"Whatever else comes available, if it's something we need or something to look at then we'll do it. We talk about right wing back, I wanted a right wing back in the summer and then Brad Potts stood up, I've been thinking of getting a right wing back still, but then Browney's stepped up.

