Ryan Lowe explains Preston North End's change of shape and why he left in-form Josh Onomah on the bench

3-0 down at half time, Lowe opted to change things up for the second half, making three changes and switching up his formation. Ben Whiteman, Jordan Storey and Liam Lindsay were replaced by Bambo Diaby, Robbie Brady and Ali McCann – with PNE then playing in a 4-4-2.

The away side certainly had more joy in the second period, getting themselves back to 3-2 before a touchline scrap stopped their momentum as the game came to a close.

Lowe however was happy with how his team responded to the changes before the bedlam.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe shouts instructions from the technical area

“I was massively pleased,” he said. “Sometimes the old 4-4-2, you may look at it and think things but it was a case of going out and showing more passion and belief, getting back on the front foot and ultimately not conceding any more goals. I know we conceded late which made it four but for us to get back into the game and make it 3-2, there was only one team I felt that was going to go on and get another goal.

"Sometimes you have to do those types of things and make changes. Liam Lindsay and Ben Whiteman have been fantastic for us this season. Do they have blips in form? Of course.

"The fact of the matter is the lads who went on the pitch gave us a little bit more and we found ourselves in a good chance of getting something out of the game. We fell short in the end but when performances and results are not good you have to make changes.”

Josh Onomah got on during second half stoppage time, after playing a key role for North End over the last few games. Now nearing full match fitness, Onomah has been a standout in the middle of the park since he came on just before half time against Queens Park Rangers on Good Friday. Lowe admitted though that he was never going to play a big part in South Wales.