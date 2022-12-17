Ryan Lowe explains approach he is taking to improve Preston North End's home form

PNE rank 20th in the league for their home form so far this season, winning three from 11 in PR1, whilst they are the best in the division on their travels.

Lowe knows the importance of home form when pushing for promotion and admits he’s been going over many different ways that could change North End’s fortunes.

He said: “We were asking for Deepdale to be a fortress! You do look at it, and I do think about it, is it something to do differently? Is it not? Is it formations?

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe looks on at Deepdale

"Every game we've played at Deepdale, I would say we've probably been the best team in all but one or two games where we haven't been quite at it.

"Whether that's the opposition team sitting in and not allowing us, and then that's up to us on how do we break it down, do we need to spin it up and look at it?

"But as a coach and a manager I've looked at stuff that we might need to change in play but when you're in the ascendancy you think we're doing alright, we're getting chances. There are loads of things you can look at.”

But ultimately, when it comes to what Lowe will implement in search of consistent home form, it will most likely be more of the same.

He is drawing on his experiences so far this season for PNE and their lack of goals early on. They scored just four times in their opening four games but all the while Lowe had faith in his side and tactics to find the goals, and they came.

The North End boss is remaining calm about their home form, in part due to their performances, and is backing his side to come good.

"I said this at the start of the season but you just have to keep believing in what you're doing,” Lowe said. “We didn't score any goals for the first seven games and had seven clean sheets and then all of a sudden we started scoring twos, threes and fours.

"The fact of the matter is, if you do the work it works out. Our fans have been great, there is nothing better for me than wanting to send the home fans out bouncing and cheering amd coming out of the stadium thinking it's brilliant.

"Not everyone can go to the away games and we know that. It's about patience. The fact of the matter is if we keep performing the way we have been doing, the results will definitely turn.

"There has to be one little minor thing, you can't have it all your own way.

