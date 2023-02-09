Ryan Lowe discusses squad harmony at Preston North End with players now being left out of the squad

Thanks to three January signings, and a couple returning from injuries of late, Lowe has more than enough to name in his 18-man matchday squad.

The North End boss has both Ben Whiteman and Troy Parrott unavailable last week against Bristol City but was still forced to leave both Patrick Bauer and Bambo Diaby in the stands, as well as youngsters such as Finlay Cross-Adair who has regularly taken up a spot on the bench of late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe knows that keeping his squad happy is part of the remit of being the manager at PNE but insists that even those not involved must remain totally professional, just in case they are needed to be called upon at a moment’s notice.

Preston North End's Brad Potts is subbed on

He said: “People say in football that it's about keeping the team behind the team happy and I'm forever trying to do that but there's only so much you can do. It's one of them where they hate you at that moment in time, which I get, that's fine, but come Saturday when they're around the group anything can happen, can't it?

"Someone could get injured in the warm up, someone could get injured in training the day before or be sick overnight. You just have to make sure you're professional and the group of players that we've got are all very professional and are game ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will be disappointing because one or two might be left in the stands but ultimately that's football. You can only have seven subs and we've got to make sure we do our best by the team to get results. It will be tough but it's something that we have to deal with.”

Lowe has different options in his squad and whilst it gives him the headache of having to keep all of them happy, it does mean that he can change things up should he see fit.

He feels having abled-bodied replacements ready to go puts added pressure on first team players to perform to their best, making sure he can get the most out of his current crop.

The North End boss used Brad Potts’ current situation as an example, with the regular right wing back having to be patient as Alan Browne currently has the spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe said: “The perfect situation is having quality players, no disrespect to the lads that were here last season, but you only have to look at the quality in the group that we've got. That's what we need, we need competition for places because we've spoken to players earlier on in the season when they weren't performing and the players that are in there were performing.

"For argument's sake, Pottsy now has been fantastic for us but Browney has been fantastic at right wing back. As I've said numerous times, it doesn't matter whose name and number is on the shirt, as long as they're performing on a weekly basis.