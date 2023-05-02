Ryan Lowe discusses Preston North End backing and club vision but admits players need help

Lowe was speaking in an enthralling post match interview after his side’s defeat to Sheffield United on Saturday, 4-1, where he cast doubt over his future at Deepdale. He said he needed time to reflect on what he wants and what the club want to do moving forward.

It is not a question of not being backed, for him, however. He is not expecting a benefactor to come in and allow the club to spend money, instead he wants everyone pulling in the same direction so they’re not the ones watching promotion celebrations again.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

When asked if he wanted more backing, Lowe said: “Backed in what way? Is someone going to turn up with £20m and give us it? I don't think so.

"The fact of the matter is we're backed, and backed totally by Craig Hemmings and Peter Ridsdale and it's been that way since I walked through the door. It's not about that, it's about ambition.

"I have an ambition and a drive and I want to take the club and the fans on a journey. People have got to follow suit. Whether that's players, the fact of the matter is the players have to realise there are opportunities to keep going and get where you want to get to.

"Like Sheffield United, they've been into the Premier League for a few years and now they're back there. Congratulations to them, I'm made up for them, but I want that. I want that to be us. That's what I need to look at.”

The North End manager wants to make sure there is forward planning in place, for next season and beyond.

He wants to see more support for his players to give them the best chance of competing at the top end of the division, with his current options limited due to injury and young loanees playing key roles.

He said: “The lads need help as well. We need another goalscorer, we're relying on young Tom. Tom has been fantastic, he's scored eight goals in the Championship, no one would have given him a chance of scoring eight goals. Liam has come on and scored his second goal for us, which I'm pleased about, he could have had more. We're just lacking a little bit of quality in certain areas and we need to find it to make us better.