Ryan Lowe delighted by attitude of Preston North End ace Scott Sinclair

The 32-year-old replaced Josh Earl with just over 20 minutes to go at Peterborough, taking his place at left wing-back.

It was an attacking change from Lowe as he looked to break the deadlock.

Sinclair was highlighted in part due to a 3o-yard run back towards his own goal followed by a crunching tackle – not what you might expect from a winger.

Scott Sinclair made an impression at the weekend

Lowe said: “I spoke to him before he went on and said, ‘Can you do a job for us?’ We wanted the ascendancy to go and try and win the game.

“We didn’t want another draw and it’s a tough place to come, especially when they’re fighting for points. But we have to think about us and especially when you’ve players of Scotty’s calibre coming on the pitch and defending the way he did, body-checking players – that’s the mentality and belief in the group.

Sinclair has played at wing-back before for PNE, under former boss Alex Neil.

Despite being what would be considered a flair player, Sinclair has always taken to his defensive tasks diligently and is no stranger to hard work.

With Lowe wanting more from his wing-backs, and question marks over Josh Earl’s form on the left-hand side, Saturday’s run-out could be open the door to a more permanent role.

When asked about that possibility, Lowe said: “I don’t know yet, Scotty is an attacking player and probably more suited to coming off the left in a front three. “He’s had some fantastic clubs and has had a fantastic career and will continue to have a fantastic career. It is just about finding that position where he is best suited.

“I had to sit with him and ask him and he said, ‘Yeah of course, gaffer, I’ll do a job out there’. That just sums Scotty up, he’s a top pro, a top kid and he’ll do anything for the team.

“Hence why you saw him making that tackle towards the end.

“Are there games where we might look at him playing right wing-back or left wing-back? Possibly, yeah, but it would have to suit.

“I don’t want to put somebody out there and then have to drag them off after 45 or 50 minutes and it’s my fault. I want to put people in positions that they’re comfortable with.

“Mike Marsh (Lowe’s assistant) singled him out at the end with what he’s done and where he’s been but that is because it’s a winning mentality that we’re trying to drive home, and they’ve got that at the minute.