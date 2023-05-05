News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
3 minutes ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
12 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
12 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
15 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
17 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93

Ryan Lowe confirms Preston North End future and plans but remains adamant on mediocre claim

Manager Ryan Lowe has confirmed his Preston North End future and says planning is underway for next season.

By Tom Sandells
Published 5th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Lowe gave an impassioned post match interview after North End’s last game casting doubt over his future at the club should their ambitions not match his, those being of fighting for promotion and a play-off spot.

He refused to settle for mediocrity, which is where Preston will most likely finish their season, currently in 11th with a highest possible finish of 10th should they beat Sunderland on Monday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The PNE boss wants to use the disappointment of missing out on the play-offs this term as fuel to drive them on next season.

Preston North End manager Ryan LowePreston North End manager Ryan Lowe
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe
Most Popular

“We move forward together, as a team,” he said. “We move forward together with communication, conversations and recruitment to be better than what we've been this season.

"I've had time to reflect a little bit over the last few days, it wasn't just the Sheffield United game that cost us a play-off position, it was games before that, and before those. Whether it was 0-0s or 1-1s, whether it was losing games that we should win. What we will do now is me and the staff will pick the brains out of it over the next week and what we could do better. I've already got the analysts on with the data and what we need to do better.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"All of us need to use it as the motivation. I think it was 11 points last season, missing out, I don't know what it'll be this season, we'll have to see after Monday.

"We have to plan together to get to where you want to get to. Those are the conversations that I've already started having.”

Lowe spoke after last week’s 4-1 defeat about not settling for mediocrity and he has stood by those claims. It seems, at least for now, that the rest of the club is on board with those ambitions and now plans are being put into place for next season.

The Preston manager is already working on bringing in some new faces.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “We have improved and I want it to improve. Looking back as a manager, I don't want to settle for mediocre and I've said that numerous times. We've all got to sit down together and plan going forward and that's certainly what we're going to do.

"The conversations have already started, conversations with players and agents have already started and we need to recruit and make sure that we've got enough to try and get us the points that's needed to take the club into the play-offs.”

Related topics:Ryan LoweSheffield UnitedPrestonSunderland