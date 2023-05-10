Ryan Lowe 'confident' of new Preston North End deals and confirms youngster on trial at Wigan Athletic

Lowe met with his players on Monday to discuss their futures and for the club to make offers of new deals if they are still wanted at Deepdale.

The Preston boss feels there should be no issues coming to an agreement with the current crop, due to what is currently on offer to them in PR1.

I'm always confident because, as I've said to the group, what they get on a daily basis, the way they're coached and the way the football club is run, there's not many football clubs run better in that way,” he said.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

"They're well coached, the environment is great. There's never any double sessions because you've lost, you're not in on a Sunday because you've lost watching videos, you're not in on a Wednesday because you've lost on Tuesday. There's none of that.

"We have a great environment and that's how I like to work. When you're in the Championship you're well played regardless. I am confident that when we do speak to them and if the contract offers are there then I'm confident that they'd like to commit their futures to Preston North End.

"Not all, of course, some will move on. The fact of the matter is that they see what they're getting on a daily basis and the way they're being coached. We're not far off being a very good team to get into the play-offs.”

One player who will not be getting a new contract at Deepdale is Aaron Bennett. The 19-year-old has spent two loan spells at National League Altrincham this season and will not be getting a new deal beyond his current one-year pro deal and was recently seen on trial at Wigan Athletic.

Lewis Coulton has also been allowed to venture elsewhere on trial in a bid to get a pro deal.

Lowe said: “We'll speak to the players but we've allowed Aaron to go, Lewis Coulton is the same, to play some games and go on trial. We think it's important that they do. Aaron is a fantastic player, he's limited in different resources in terms of him but he's got some quality.

