Ryan Lowe hugs Alan Browne | Camera Sport

Browne has left PNE after 10.5 years at Deepdale

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe respects the decision of ‘fantastic servant’ Alan Browne and says the Lilywhites must move on.

The Republic of Ireland international - who made 412 appearances in 10-and-a-half years for PNE - has left upon the expiry of his contract. The armband has gone to Ben Whiteman as a result, and North End are left seeking midfield reinforcements.

Lowe has wished Browne - who has been linked with Championship duo Sheffield United and Coventry City - all the best for whatever the future holds. As for Preston, the boss is keen to focus on building next season’s squad.

"Well obviously we were in dialogue with Al for many months, it wasn't just the back end of the season,” Lowe told PNE club media. “What I will say is that he's been a fantastic servant for the football club - 400 plus (appearances). We were planning with and without him, in terms of transfers. He was a fantastic character around the place, a fantastic leader - and he did an unbelievable job for Preston North End.

“But, we have to look further now and go past it. He has decided for a new challenge, which I as the manager ultimately respect - for him and his family. We wish him all the best for wherever he goes. Hopefully there is another one who can get into that 400 club in years to come, whether it's a new signing or a player who's already here.