'He has decided' - Ryan Lowe delivers reaction to Alan Browne leaving Preston North End
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe respects the decision of ‘fantastic servant’ Alan Browne and says the Lilywhites must move on.
The Republic of Ireland international - who made 412 appearances in 10-and-a-half years for PNE - has left upon the expiry of his contract. The armband has gone to Ben Whiteman as a result, and North End are left seeking midfield reinforcements.
Lowe has wished Browne - who has been linked with Championship duo Sheffield United and Coventry City - all the best for whatever the future holds. As for Preston, the boss is keen to focus on building next season’s squad.
"Well obviously we were in dialogue with Al for many months, it wasn't just the back end of the season,” Lowe told PNE club media. “What I will say is that he's been a fantastic servant for the football club - 400 plus (appearances). We were planning with and without him, in terms of transfers. He was a fantastic character around the place, a fantastic leader - and he did an unbelievable job for Preston North End.
“But, we have to look further now and go past it. He has decided for a new challenge, which I as the manager ultimately respect - for him and his family. We wish him all the best for wherever he goes. Hopefully there is another one who can get into that 400 club in years to come, whether it's a new signing or a player who's already here.
“I think those 400 clubs are important for the PNE fans and if we can get a couple of them in, over the course of however many years it takes, I am sure the PNE fans will be happy. We have to move on without him - great player, great player and great character. But, unfortunately football comes and goes - players, coaches and everything. It's a big good luck from me, the staff and players and hopefully it works out, wherever he may go."
