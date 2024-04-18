Preston North End’s Alan Browne

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe will meet with Alan Browne next week - with the aim of getting a final answer on the captain’s contract.

It is a situation which has rumbled on all season at Deepdale, in the background. The Irishman made his 400th appearance for PNE, back in January. Browne confirmed his contract offer in December and North End rejected an approach from Salernitana, in late January. Browne has spoken openly, in the past, about wanting to break the all-time appearance record at Preston. But, pen has not been put to paper yet and Lowe thinks it’s now time to end the saga.

“Yeah, next week I will sit down with Al,” said Lowe. “He has been terrific and I’ve had a great relationship with him, since I’ve been here. We have spoken a lot, openly, on things. Without speaking out of turn, he sees what suits him and we see it differently. But, Al doesn’t know this yet, so I am telling you - but I will sit down with Al next week, after the QPR game. And if we can thrash something out, I will be wanting answers sooner rather than later.

“Because everyone does; fans included. And if it’s to be, then great. If it’s not to be, then we will have a big hooray for him and it will be a: ‘thanks for everything you have done for the football club’. And we will send him off in the best possible way, as a true captain and true player at the football club. But, I am hoping that’s not the case. I am hoping I can sit down with him and we can put our cards on the table - whether it’s here or somewhere else.

“Sometimes I think it might be better somewhere else, because it’s out of the environment where people can hear. Me and him can speak as mates, as well as me being the manager - because I think we have got that respect for each other. But yeah, again, people have their own views on what they want and what they should have. We have to stick, ultimately, to what the football club can do. If we can do it, then there is no ruling it out - but it’s got to be right for both parties. I understand both sides - ours and the player’s too.”

When asked if he has a gut feeling, Lowe said: “Well Al is very... I might have to take him for a few pints I think, to get a bit more out of him. He has got a family to look after and he has got to do the best for him and his family. I totally understand that, no issue at all. But, I have a duty of care to the football club to make sure we are in line with what we do and how we do it. Peter (Ridsdale) obviously looks after finances and all that has to come into play with it.

