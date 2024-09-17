Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ledson scored in 90 minutes and converted the winning penalty on Tuesday night

Preston North End midfielder Ryan Ledson admitted he was “made up it was him” who scored the winning penalty, in Tuesday night’s incredible shootout win against Fulham in the Carabao Cup.

Ledson netted PNE’s only goal in normal time, but then scored two crucial spot-kicks - including the winner - to help North End advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. The shootout saw a record 34 penalties taken, with Ledson capitalising on Timothy Castagne’s miss to send North End through.

Post-match, Ledson said: “I was made up it was me, I just wanted to put the ball in the net. As soon as (Castagne) missed, I knew I was going to score. A cup run is always good, going into the fourth round, I hope we get a big team.

“I want Liverpool away, but we’ll have anyone... as long as we get a good draw. It’s happened to Championship teams in the past in this competition, getting to quarter-finals, and semi-finals. Let’s see where it takes us and we’ll give it a go.”

The result against an established Premier League side is sure to give Paul Heckingbottom’s side plenty of life, ahead of an important clash against Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

Ledson added: “All the lads dug in deep against top-quality opposition. I thought we deserved it to be honest. I thought we were brilliant, the way we set up. It was a good night all round. All the lads are buzzing...

“Really good feel about it off the back of a good result on Saturday - and we’re ready for a derby on Sunday which we’re right up for. Fulham are a top quality side, the way they move the ball. They’re top-quality opposition, but I don’t think Fulham want to come to Deepdale on a Tuesday night and that’s what we were thinking.”