When Ryan Ledson sits down in the media room chair at Euxton, you know the Preston North End midfielder is going to speak his mind. North End’s number 18 wears his heart on his sleeve when on the pitch and the same applies to press conferences. It’s been a difficult few weeks for the 26-year-old, having had to sit on the sidelines and watch the Lilywhites’ play-off push end.

After captaining the team to victory at Plymouth Argyle, in mid-March, belief grew around Deepdale and Ledson sensed the opportunity to play a key role in the top six charge. But, a calf issue ruled him out of the next four games. Losses to Norwich and Southampton saw PNE’s hopes crushed and Ledson thinks this campaign will be viewed as a case of what could’ve been.

“Yeah, the injuries have killed us,” said Ledson. “I think we’ve done well to cope without them. We have been playing lads out of position, who are not used to it and it’s hard. The Championship is hard enough, never mind when you’ve got to play out of position and are without some key players. It is credit to the lads who’ve stepped in and done that - it’s not easy. I think it’s been a better season than last. I think we are getting better and I think the squad is getting better.

“With Mads, Liam Millar, Milutin, Will Keane, Holmesy, they have all added something - goals, assists, creativity. Jack Whatmough has slotted in, brilliant - to add to the lads we’ve already got here. I do think the club is moving forward in the right direction; whether we can add to that in the summer and go again... but I think we’re definitely taking a forward step. I have been here for six years now and I think this is one of the better squads I’ve been involved with. When I first came especially, we had a great side. I do think this one can get right up there.”

As Ledson mentions him, it is impossible not to ask about Liam Millar. Last summer, the number 18 did his best to tempt Tom Cannon - a friend, as well as team mate - to come back to North End after his successful loan spell. Leicester City won that race and it remains to be seen how much competition there will be for Millar’s signature this summer. Preston fans would love to see the Canadian return and Ledson is no different.

“Liam is a great lad,” said Lowe. “He loves it over in England, because he’s been here with Charlton and up in Scotland, with Kilmarnock - so he gets it, as well. He’s been at Liverpool and he knows what it’s like to be kicked and get on with it. I would love him to stay. He’s a cracking lad, but that is well out of my pay grade. We love playing with him, because you give the ball to him and he can get you up the pitch. He excites, he can win a corner, put crosses in, come up with a goal that gets us out of trouble. He has got those moments in him... top player.”

Jumping back to the victory at Home Park, manager Ryan Lowe gave Ledson the arm band that afternoon - on his first start in eight games. That meant a lot, given he was desperate to get back on the pitch and show his best self. This summer will be Ledson’s seventh at Preston, but the feeling that he needs to prove himself does come back now and then. Captaining North End to a hard earned victory was a high point for the player, who had been enduring some frustration.

“I loved it,” said Ledson. “I have been here a long time and done it a few times, but that was a big day - not only for the lads - but for myself as well. I wanted to get back in the team and really prove that I could still owe something to this team, which I think I can. So, listen, it was a big three points - but I was just disappointed I couldn’t come back after the break and really carry it on. I started the first eight games and we were top of the league, so I was flying at that point.

“Then, to come out of the team around November, through the Christmas period and when we were struggling, I was frustrated. But listen, it’s a squad game and I don’t moan. I get on with it and try to train, every day, as hard as I can. It was frustrating to pick up an injury before the international break, when I was back in. I wasn’t happy with that, it hurt me a little bit - because I thought I was going to go and play the last 10 games of the season.”

There are ups and downs for all players throughout a league campaign, but there is one thing which makes the latter that little bit easier for Ledson. In January 2023, he and his partner gave birth to their first child, Sonny. Now 15 months old, the PNE man is embracing dad life and has noticed the positive, mental benefit of fatherhood - in relation to his football.

