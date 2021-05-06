Ryan Ledson is Preston North End's double player of the year winner

Ledson, 23, was voted player of the year by both the supporters - winning the Sir Tom Finney Trophy - and his PNE team-mates who voted him players' player of the year.

The double award was richly deserved, the former Everton and Oxford United man having been consistent throughout a tough season.

He scored his first two goals for North End during the campaign, at Rotherham last November and against Derby at Deepdale in April.

North End held the player of the year presentations at their Euxton training ground, relaying it on social media.

Ledson was presented with the Sir Tom Finney Trophy by interim head coach Frankie McAvoy, with skipper Alan Browne presenting the player's player award.

Scott Sinclair's stunning long-distance strike against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in December, was voted by PNE fans as their goal of the season.

He chipped the Cherries goalkeeper from nearly 40 yards in the 3-2 victory.

Declan Rudd was PNE's community player of the year and the PFA Community Champion for his work with the PNE Community and Educational Trust's mental health programme.

It was the second year running the goalkeeper had won the award.

Jacob Holland-Wilkinson won the scholar of the year award, the young striker having made the bench five times this season.

The second-year scholar also performed well during a loan spell earlier in the campaign at Lancaster City.