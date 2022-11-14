Ryan Ledson enjoying Preston North End game time but knows it's a team game

Ledson has started back to back PNE games having come in for the injured Ben Whiteman. Whiteman suffered a groin injury in the 1-0 win over Swansea City at the start of the month, with Ledson taking his place in that game and the following two against Reading and Millwall.

The 25-year-old has had to wait for his chances at times this season, often seen as a no.4 by manager Ryan Lowe. In the PNE boss’ usual system, there is only room for one such type of midfielder, with Whiteman often sitting behind two other midfielders.

Preston North End's Ryan Ledson

There have been occasions where Ledson has played alongside Whiteman when Lowe has tweaked his system and played one up front but he knows whoever is picked, it’s all about doing their best for the team.

He said: “It's a team game and you've got Daniel Johnson out of the side and for the last seven years at this club he's been brilliant.

"Whitey's out of the side at the minute but he's been fantastic, he's picked up a little knock but he'll be back after the international break.

"It's fine, whether Ben plays, I play or we both play in the middle together. As long as we're out there we'll give everything for this team and to get them where we want to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s time however for the PNE players to switch off for a little while before they begin preparations for the season to start up again.

Ledson is now away in America with many of his teammates also planning trips. He still has his eye on the prize though, the game against Blackburn Rovers to restart.

He said: “We are getting a few days off, everyone will be going away. It's a well deserved rest I would say.

"The schedule has been a lot. We played three games in six days last week and it takes its toll. Even the lads who aren't playing are coming in every day and we're working hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad