Preston North End's Duane Holmes

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made two changes for this afternoon’s match at Rotherham United.

Andrew Hughes returns to the starting lineup and Robbie Brady makes his first start of the season, with Jack Whatmough and Liam Millar dropping to the bench. It’s the third match in a week for PNE, who are looking to stay top of the Championship table as they go in search of a seventh straight league win.

Patrick Bauer is back in the match day squad, with youngster Kian Best having played for the under-19s on Saturday morning. Calvin Ramsay, Emil Riis, Ched Evans and Will Keane remain unavailable, though the latter is expected to be back for next weekend’s clash against West Bromwich Albion.

The Millers make two changes from their midweek defeat to Millwall, with Sam Nombe and Seb Revan making way for Cohen Bramall and former PNE man Andre Green. Nombe and Revan are both substitutes, with manager Matt Taylor only naming seven players on his bench.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Ledson, McCann, Brady, Holmes, Browne (c), Osmajic

PNE subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Bauer, Cunningham, Whiteman, Woodburn, Frokjaer, Millar, Stewart

Rotherham starting XI: Johansson, Lembikisa, Blackett, Humphreys, Bramall, Tiehi, Clucas, Rathbone, Onyedinma, Hugill, Green