Milutin Osmajic in action

Rotherham United's fate could be sealed after Good Friday's clash at Preston North End.

The Millers are rooted to the bottom of the Championship table and resigned to relegation, having won three matches all season. Leam Richardson replaced Matt Taylor at the helm, earlier this season, but Rotherham's struggles have continued and League One awaits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And should play-off chasing PNE come out on top in Friday's game, then Rotherham's relegation may be confirmed. A handful of other results are needed too, so the Millers may well go into Monday's game with Millwall, without the 'R' next to their name.

Table heading into Saturday: 24th. Rotherham United (20 points), 23rd. Sheffield Wednesday (38 points), 22nd. Huddersfield Town (39 points), 21st: Birmingham City (39 points), 20th. QPR (40 points), 19th. Stoke City (41 points), 18th. Plymouth Argyle (41 points)

If Rotherham do lose at Deepdale, the maximum points they could finish on would be 41. So, a Preston win, Huddersfield win, Birmingham or QPR win (who play each other), draw or win for Stoke and Plymouth, would send Rotherham down.

Essentially, four of the above teams can finish Saturday on 42+ points - which the Millers could not catch, if they lose in Lancashire. Huddersfield host Coventry City, QPR welcome Birmingham to Loftus Road, Stoke City head to Hull City and Plymouth Argyle travel to Norwich City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On facing Rotherham, PNE boss Ryan Lowe said: "They took Ipswich to the wire and lost in the last minute. They have got a threat. But look, Rotherham are a team who've gone up and down over the years. They are well run and have always had some good players. They've got a good manager in there, and Rob Kelly - who we know well. Leam has gone in and tried to stamp down his authority and way of playing, for next season obviously.