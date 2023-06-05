Brady has signed a new two-year-deal, keeping him at the club until at least the summer of 2025.

The Irishman arrived in PR1 in July 2022 – then signing a one-year-deal - and played 36 times in his maiden campaign in blue and white.

The 31-year-old was no stranger to Lancashire, having regularly played Premier League football for Burnley and also turning out for Hull City in the top flight.

Preston North End's Robbie Brady

Brady was one of four players offered new deals at the end of the 2023/24 season, with Daniel Johnson, Greg Cunningham and Josh Onomah also having received offers to extend their stays from PNE.

Speaking to the PNE website about his new deal, Brady said: "I’m delighted to get it done. I’ve had a great time at the club since I’ve been here with great lads and great people. There’s just an all-round good feel to it."

"I’ll be giving everything I have now to help the team push forward to hopefully put a better season on top of the one we’ve just had and have a good go at it."

Brady was one of the first summer signings that PNE boss Ryan Lowe made last summer, he said: "Robbie has been a top professional to work with on a daily basis and has had some fantastic performances. The competition between him and Álvaro for a place on that left hand side was tremendous last season.

"We feel he can give us a bit more going forward in terms of adding some goals and that'll be the aim for him this season.