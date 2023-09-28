Preston North End’s Robbie Brady in action

Robbie Brady had to wait to get his teeth stuck into Preston North End’s season, so the Irishman is feeling good after making his first start of the campaign.

Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe named the number 11 in his starting lineup at Rotherham United last Saturday, with Brady completing 70 minutes and providing a glorious assist for Liam Lindsay’s equaliser. Brady has Liam Millar for competition down the left flank this season, having shared the workload with Alvaro Fernandez in his first year at Deepdale.

Brady made 34 appearances in total last season and wants to keep contributing as much as he can. North End held the 31-year-old back this summer amid a calf issue, with Lowe wanting to manage the injury properly and avoid it flaring up again. The wide man has featured in PNE’s last three matches and now wants to kick on.

“Yeah, I feel brand new now and I’m just raring to go,” said Brady. “The results from the start of the season have been excellent, so watching on you’re just itching to get going - while knowing you are getting closer and closer. I probably could’ve been back a week or two quicker than I was, but I took my time with it and I’m feeling really strong. I am fit at the minute and the more minutes I get under my belt, I will settle into the season. I am excited for what is ahead.”

Brady saw eight new players enter the dressing room this summer, with Lowe freshening up North End’s squad in the form of six permanent additions and two loans. North End’s number 11 views the club’s recruitment as a key reason for the strong start to the season, as well as the spirit and togetherness in camp.

“Definitely, it’s bringing in competition but not only that,” said Brady. “It’s working together as a group. The lads have a lot of experience in this division and we’ve been speaking on a regular basis about what we want to do. It is a very tight knit group, but if we all know what we want to do, we can take games one at a time and not get too high or low - while knowing what we are about as a team. Playing to our strengths has been brilliant. It’s probably the best possible start we could’ve had. We’ll go about our business quietly; we’ve put a good amount of points on the board so far. If have hard work as the base, a good group and perform well, you never know what can happen.”

It is Brady’s first chat with the press since signing a two-year deal at Deepdale right at the start of the summer. PNE signed the former Burnley man on a 12 month contract last year and earning a longer stay was always the player’s plan. With that signed and sealed, he is determined to reward the club’s faith in him.