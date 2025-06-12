Robbie Brady of Republic of Ireland | Getty Images

PNE man was one of three players to play on the international stage over the break

The latest international break ended in frustration for Robbie Brady after the Preston North End man’s importance was underlined.

Brady, 33, has enjoyed a renaissance in a Republic of Ireland shirt and was awarded Player of the Year for his country this month. He started both friendlies against Senegal and Luxembourg but was forced off after 20 minutes versus the latter. Brady did manage to walk off the pitch.

The Lilywhites will be hoping it’s nothing serious, with the left-footer having signed a new contract at Deepdale this summer. Brady was set to see his deal expire but has extended terms until 2026 with option. The Irishman made 29 appearances in the league last year and is valued highly by manager Paul Heckingbottom.

The same applies to his international boss: Icelandic coach Heimir Hallgrímsson. Both Brady and his Ireland manager spoke to the media last week, ahead of the friendly double-header. Hallgrímsson was asked about Ireland’s POTY and spoke in glowing terms about the contribution Brady makes.

"I have said it on many occasions, the importance of Robbie," said Hallgrimsson. "First of all, he is a good footballer, but for us with his experience, his knowledge, his character, his leadership skills... it is really important for us to have a player like him.

“We have such a young squad that is lacking the experience we need to play on the big stage. We are really fortunate to have him. Doc (Matt Doherty) as well... similar age, similar experience, so all teams need quality players and leaders like him."

Robbie Brady’s 2026 hope

Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign kicks off in September and Brady, who famously scored against Italy in the 2016 Euros, is dreaming of representing his country in another major tournament.

"You want to be involved in every tournament,” said Brady. “We haven’t managed that over the last couple but this one coming around, we’ll all be fully focused. We know what it means to everybody. We know what a lift it will give to the country, to go and qualify for a World Cup.

“And personally, it would be absolutely incredible to go and play in a World Cup. It will be full steam ahead now come September, and get ourselves in the best shape we can and be prepared and ready to go.”

He added: "I’m not getting any younger, but we’re looking forward to this tournament. We’ll be looking to start well and hopefully qualify. But yeah, I’ll be looking at this as probably the last, there are no secrets about it."

Elsewhere on the international stage

Stefan Thordarson started in Iceland’s 3-1 win over Scotland, at Hampden Park, last Friday - the midfielder also picked up an assist. He was a late substitute on Tuesday night as Iceland lost one-nil to Northern Ireland.

Ali McCann was an unused substitute in that one, after playing an hour in the 2-1 away loss to Denmark last week. Milutin Osmajic played more than 60 minutes in Montenegro’s 2-2 friendly draw with Armenia, after coming off the bench in a 2-0 World Cup qualifier loss to Czechia.

