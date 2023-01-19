Robbie Brady discusses potential new Preston North End contract, Birmingham City response and his season so far

Brady was one of half a dozen PNE players who picked up injuries during the World Cup break and so has made a gradual return to action for North End over the last two games.

The Republic of Ireland international spoke to the Lancashire Post to discuss this week’s game and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How do you feel the season is going so far for PNE?

Preston North End's Robbie Brady in action against Norwich City

"It's going okay, we had a decent enough first half of the season. Maybe on certain days we could have come away with a few more points but I think overall we came away with a decent amount of points.

"I don't think we're back up to full speed yet in the second half of the season but we have to get back to putting as many points on the board as possible now if we want to have a push.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

How do you reflect on the season personally?

“It's been decent, I've put in some good performances. I still feel that I've got more to give before the season is out, I'm feeling good, My body feels good and I've got a lot of game time into my legs. I'm raring to go for the second half of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was the injury you had and was it important to get back out on the pitch over the last few games?

“I had a small calf problem, just as I was due to come back, that weekend, I fell in and had about a week or 10 days where I just didn't seem to be getting any better. That on top of being ill a couple of weeks beforehand and a couple of weeks after just doubled down on the calf. Since I've got myself sorted I've been absolutely fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's more about getting back out training, you know the games are coming so it's more about getting back out training when you're in the gym for a couple of weeks injured and away from the setup.

"It's good once you get back training because you can get your eyes back on the games and start preparing like you would normally. I'm delighted to be back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week’s game against Norwich City was disappointing, is this weekend’s game against Birmingham City an opportunity to put things right?

“We've had a good week of preparation for it. We'll be looking to put things right. If we perform how I know we can, we're a threat to any team in the league. Hopefully we can put that into play this weekend and come away with a good result.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’re in the final six months of your PNE contract, how do you approach it? Would you rather it was sorted quickly or do you just take things one game at a time?