Robbie Brady answer questions on settling in at Preston North End, his fitness, teammates relying on him and Bristol City

The Irishman joined PNE on a free transfer this summer, having left AFC Bournemouth, and has not looked back since signing.

He has been a key player throughout pre-season and into the Championship, starting all eight of North End’s league games so far this season.

Brady spoke to the Lancashire Post ahead of this weekend’s game against Bristol City...

Preston North End's Robbie Brady in action against Birmingham City.

How have you found life at PNE so far?

“It's been good, I've been enjoying getting the minutes and getting the games under my belt. I still feel like I've got a lot more to offer but hopefully that will come in the upcoming weeks.

"I've enjoyed it and I feel that I've performed well apart from a couple of outings. Hopefully we can just put some more points on the board now.

“It's a tough league and you don't know what you're going to get until you turn up on the day.

“We just have to focus on what we're doing and block out the outside noise. We know what needs to be done and we'll be trying to do that in the next few weeks.”

Your teammates seem to look to you when they’re on the ball, do you feel that responsibility?

“I just think it's the way the games have gone. Maybe it's on me, maybe I have to mix up my play if the crosses just keep on going in.

"I'll keep on doing what I'm doing and help out as much as I can going forward. I'm sure the goals will come.

“The lads have been excellent since the start of the season. We've dominated a lot of the games we've played and created chances but I'm relishing playing week in week out now.

"I'll only get stronger as the season goes on and hopefully I can help out with goals and assists.”

There were perceptions about your fitness before you joined, were you just backing yourself to stay fit and hit the ground running like you have?

“You know your own body and if you pick up a few injuries the world sometimes thinks you're a bad player. I've always believed in my ability and I knew if I got a run of games and my body behaved itself I could show a bit of what I'm about.

"I don't feel as if I'm firing on all cylinders yet but I'm getting the minutes in and the games in and I'm enjoying it. There's more to come from me.

“I was unlucky in a couple of pre-seasons, picking up some knocks late on in pre-seasons. I came here and I felt fit and I worked hard during the summer and got a full pre-season under my belt.

"Coming in here and speaking to the manager I knew I was going to get game time. I've been feeling better as each game goes on.”

What do you expect from the Bristol City game this Saturday?

"I expect a tough game, they've been very good. We've been very good defensively but they've been very good in attack.