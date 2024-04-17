Rob Kelly was assistant head coach to Leam Richardson. The pair have been sacked by Rotherham United. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Former Preston North End coach Rob Kelly has been relieved of his duties at Rotherham United.

The 59-year-old was appointed as the assistant head coach of the Millers back in December, but he - along with first-team manager Leam Richardson - have been axed from their jobs. Rotherham were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship over a fortnight ago and despite overseeing two games since, the Yorkshire club have decided to change their management team.

A club statement read: “Rotherham United can confirm that the club have parted company with first team Head Coach Leam Richardson with immediate effect. Everyone at Rotherham United would like to thank Leam and Rob for all their efforts and wish them well for the future.

“The search to appoint a new first team manager is already under way, with further communication to follow in due course. Rotherham United will be making no further comment at this time.”

Kelly was appointed as a coach at Preston in the summer, but took time out of the game due to 'personal health issues' - as stated by PNE. He was given their blessing when it was announced that he would be taking a job up at Rotherham.

It was poised to be his second spell at the club. Kelly was part of the backroom staff under Alan Irvine, that reached the 2008/2009 Championship play-offs. He acted as caretaker manager when the Scot was dismissed - but departed when Darren Ferguson was appointed.

