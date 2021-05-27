Revealed: How Preston's cup final record compares to their Championship rivals

From the FA Cup to the Champions League to the EFL play-offs, there’s plenty of opportunity for glory across the footballing pyramid, and this weekend promises to be a corker with both European silverware and a place in the Premier League next season up for grabs.

Obviously, Preston North End aren’t fortunate enough to be contesting any finals this term, but with an all-English Champions League final and the Championship play-off decider on the horizon in the coming days, it got us thinking about some of their past ventures.

Paddy Power have been crunching the numbers on every cup final since 1980/81 – across all major competitions – to determine which Championship clubs historically have the best records.

Click and scroll through their findings below…

*Data only includes 2020/21 Championship clubs who have played in three or more finals since 80/81.

1. Brentford Played: 7 Won: 0 Lost: 7 Win rate: 0% (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo

2. Reading Played: 4 Won: 0 Lost: 4 Win rate: 0%(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

3. QPR Played: 4 Won: 1 Lost: 3 Win rate: 25%. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) Photo: Clive Rose Buy photo

4. Preston North End Played: 4 Won: 1 Lost: 3 Win rate: 25%. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images) Photo: Tony Marshall Buy photo