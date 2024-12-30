PNEFC, Ian Robinson

Preston North End youngster Theo Mawene is reportedly attracting significant interest in his undoubted potential.

The 17-year-old midfielder apparently has a host of clubs tracking his progress following his performances for North End in this season’s FA Youth Cup.

That’s according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, who claims the Lilywhites’ fourth-round game against Manchester United will attract a plethora of scouts keen to cast their eye over the rising star’s ability.

Mawene, who is the son of former Preston favourite Youl and the younger brother of Noah - a second-year pro at Deepdale - was on the mark for North End as they ran out 4-1 winners against Liverpool this month.

He scored a wonderful goal after receiving the ball on the touchline close to the halfway mark, before carrying it forward under pressure and then unleashing an unstoppable effort from outside the box.

The next-round game against the young Red Devils must be played before January 18.

Mawene has made one senior appearance for North End, with the teenager handed a four-minute substitute appearance against Leicester last April under Ryan Lowe. It’s a match his older brother Noah was featured in.

The youngster is yet to add to that solitary appearance, but was involved in pre-season fixtures against Lincoln, Fiorentina and Everton in the summer. He was also named on the bench for North End’s 2024-25 campaign opener against Sheffield United but was not called upon.