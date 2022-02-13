Report links American businessman with an interest in buying Preston North End

Kirchner, who tried to buy Derby County before pulling out of a deal in December, was reported by the Sun newspaper to have been to see North End in action as part of a fact-finding visit.

It is understood that he watched PNE's 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town last Wednesday from an executive box at Deepdale, the box hired by an associate of the American who had been involved in the Derby bid..

And it's believed his interest could be more in Huddersfield than it is in North End at the moment.

Preston North End's Deepdale ground

Kirchner, 34, is keen to get involved in English football, with him looking at other Championship clubs too.

Trevor Hemmings, who had owned PNE since the summer of 2010 and been involved with the club since 1973, died in October last year at the age of 86.

The ownership of the club has passed to his family, including Craig Hemmings who has held the title of chairman since 2019.

Like most clubs, North End are available for sale to the right offer.