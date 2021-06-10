Released Preston North End striker linked with Burton Albion switch

The 29-year-old’s contract runs out at the end of June and PNE told him last month that he would not get a new deal at Deepdale.

Motherwell were linked with him but a report in Scotland's Daily Record suggests Moult has decided to join League One outfit Burton rather than return north of the border.

It was Motherwell who sold him to North End for £450,000 in January 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louis Moult celebrates scoring Preston North End's winner at Nottingham Forest in December 2018

Location wise, Burton would suit Moult really well.

He lives in Staffordshire and joining them would enable him to stay local.

Should the frontman put pen to paper with the Brewers, it would form part of a rebuild of the Burton squad being done by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

The former Leeds and Chelsea striker steered them to safety last season after taking the manager’s job in January.

Hasselbaink has ex-Preston coach Dino Maamria as his assistant.

Moult was a popular figure at PNE but his time with the club was hit by a serious knee injury.

He ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in a game at Swansea City in August 2019.

That proved to be his last game for North End although he did make it back to the bench for the games against Swansea and Brentford in April.

Moult started 16 games for PNE and came off the bench 24 times. He scored seven goals including the winner at Nottingham Forest in December 2018

Off the pitch Moult forged close links with the Foxton Centre which helps the homeless in Preston. He supported the Big Sleepout project which raised £100,000 for the charity.