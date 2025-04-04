Referee confirmed for first ever Preston North End match as Stoke City head to Deepdale for crunch game
Farai Hallam will oversee his first Preston North End match as a referee this weekend.
The Lilywhites return to Deepdale for Saturday’s clash against Stoke City. Paul Heckingbottom’s side will aim to bounce back from the 2-0 midweek defeat at Derby County. The Potters were not in action, with a vital win picked up in their previous outing at home to Queens Park Rangers.
Attention now turns to the contest in Lancashire, with Hallam selected as the man in the middle for the Championship fixture. It will be the 10th Championship fixture he has officiated, with 33 matches taken charge of this campaign.
Hallam has shown 102 yellow cards and two reds in 2024/25 - he dismissed former PNE boss Ryan Lowe in Tuesday night’s derby between Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers. At Deepdale he will be assisted by Mark Dwyer and Hugh Gilroy, with Jeremy Simpson the fourth official.
It’s Hallam’s third season as a referee, having played for Stevenage during his playing career before a stint in Spain. His first ever Championship fixture was in November 2024, when he oversaw Bristol City’s trip to Norwich City.
Your next PNE read: Paul Heckingbottom details Preston North End summer transfer plans
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.