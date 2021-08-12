Reading v Preston North End: Team news, tickets and streaming details

The Royals have renamed their ground for sponsorship purposes after it was previously known as the Madejski Stadium.

Kick-off is 3pm on Saturday and will be the first away Championship fixture which North End fans will be able to attend since February 2020.

What are the ticket details for PNE supporters?

Preston North End players celebrate Scott Sinclair's first goal against Mansfield in midweek.

North End have been given a 1,500 allocation for the away end, with there also being a family area available.

In the standard away end, tickets cost £20 adults, £13 seniors (65 and over), £10 18-24 year olds, £5 13-17 years olds and £4 Under-13s.

In the family zone (no adults permitted without children and no children permitted without adults) it is £18 adults, £13 seniors, £10 18-24 year olds, £5 13-17 year olds and £2 Under-13s.

Tickets remain on sale at Deepdale and over the phone until 5pm Friday and online at mypne.com until 4pm Friday.

Is there a live stream?

The game isn't being broadcast live on Sky.

There is no domestic live stream on iFollow for Saturday afternoon EFL games but audio passes for iFollow are available.

Team news:

PNE head coach Frankie McAvoy will have mopst of the first-team squad available for selection.

Matthew Olosunde isn't far away from returning to training after being out since the St Johnstone friendly. Izzy Brown is a long-term absentee after surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Declan Rudd will be missing due to concussion protocol, the goalkeeper having been substituted early in the Hull game last week.

Reading made 10 changes for their midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Swansea.

Lucas Joao dislocated his shoulder on the opening day at Stoke but the striker is expected to be fit to face North End.

Referee:

Josh Smith from Stamford in the man in the middle.

Mr Smith refereed PNE's 2-1 win at Huddersfield last season, booking eight players ane showing a red card to Terriers defender Naby Sarr.,

Coverage:

The Lancashire Post's Dave Seddon will be at the ground providing updates on lep.co.uk and Twiiter, as well as all the post-match reaction.

Monday's edition of the Lancashire Post will have the eight-page Gentry pull-out.

The last visit:

PNE's visit to Reading last season saw them win 3-0, with Scott Sinclair, Emil Riis and Brad Potts on target. The game was on November 4, 2020.

Colours:

North End will be wearing their red and navy blue third kit for the first time.