Reading v Preston North End team news

Liam Lindsay, Alan Browne, Ryan Ledson and Emil Riis came into the starting XI - only Riis of that quartet having featured against Mansfield.in midweek.

Riis was a sub in the 3-0 win at Field Mill, scoring after coming off the rest.

He will partner Scott Sinclair up front, Sinclair having scored twice in Tuesday night's win.

Preston North End's Scott Sinclair

Ched Evans was missing from the squad with an injury, so too Tom Barkhuizen who is having to self-isolate.

Skipper Browne is set to partner Ledson in the midfield, with Johnson playing in the No.10 role.

There was a return to the squad for Declan Rudd on the bench, the goalkeeper having followed concussion protocol since getting a bang on the head in the opening day defeat to Hull.

Reading: Rafael, Yiadom, Morrison, Moore, McIntyre, Rinomhota, Bristow, Swfit, Azzez, Laurent, Joao. Subs: Southwood, Holmes, Tetek, Leavy, Del-Bashiru, Clarke, Puscas.

PNE: Iversen, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Van den Berg, Browne, Ledson, Cunningham, Johnson, Sinclair, Riis. Subs: Rudd, Bauer, Rafferty, Whiteman, Potts, Maguire, Rodwell-Grant.

Referee: Joshua Smith (Stamford)