Reading SACK head coach just minutes after victory over Preston North End

The Royals set off into an early lead through Lucas Joao before the Portuguese striker doubled his lead before half time, John Swift made it three early in the second half and PNE could not find a way to get a result despite goals from Daniel Johnson and Cameron Archer.

The win moved Reading five points clear of the relegation zone but had already decided they would part ways with their Serbian boss. They have appointed Paul Ince as interim boss, overseeing a Reading side that includes his son Tom who is on loan from Stoke City.

Reading Chief Executive, Mr Dayong Pang, said “I met in person with Pauno yesterday morning and I would like to personally thank him for his commitment and dedication to our club during his time as first team manager - but also his professionalism throughout what have been undeniably challenging circumstances this season. Everyone at Reading Football Club would like to wish Veljko the very best of luck in his future career.

Veljko Paunovic during Reading's 3-2 win over PNE, after which he was sacked.

“The board and I will now work diligently to identify the right candidate to take this club forward. This work will be done quickly but without undue haste as we fully appreciate the importance of our decision to appoint a new manager at this crucial stage of the campaign.”

Despite knowing his fate, Paunovic conducted his media duties post match, speaking to the club and local media.

Speaking Reading's official club channel, he said: "It was already agreed befor ethe game. It was contemplated that this result could happen but the result and the performance helps. Although it is a difficult moment the win is something positive. I want to thank everyone in the club. This club has a huge space in my heart, I have spent so much time and been supported. I've been given a lot of good things form my time here, from everyone."