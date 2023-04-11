Reading manager Paul Ince sacked just one day after defeat to Preston North End
Reading have confirmed that they have sacked manager Paul Ince, just a day after his side lost late on to Preston North End.
The Royals were outclassed at Deepdale and were fortunate not to be further behind than just one goal before they snatched an equaliser direct from a long throw in with less than 10 minutes to go. The Berkshire side still let a potential point slip as Brad Potts headed in the winning goal in the second minute of second half stoppage time.
Reading had dropped into the relegation zone ahead of Monday’s defeat, thanks to a six point deduction for ‘the club's failure to fully satisfy a business plan agreed after a historical breach of the EFL's Profit and Sustainability limits’.
If not for the deduction, which is no fault of Ince’s, the Royals would be five points clear of the drop. Instead, they are very much in the thick of relegation trouble and their recent form has caused the board to act.
A club statement read: “Reading Football Club can confirm that the contract of first team manager Paul Ince has been terminated with immediate effect.
“Ince was appointed initially on an interim basis with his assistant Alex Rae in February 2022 and, alongside the likes of Academy Manager Michael Gilkes and Under-18s manager Mikele Leigertwood in the dugout, he did an admirable job in helping the club stave off the threat of relegation with four wins from the final 14 fixtures last season.“Ince took the reins on a permanent basis in the summer and, having to cope with strict transfer embargo restrictions, he helped to piece together a new squad on a much-reduced wage budget - and with five wins from our first seven home games the season began brightly.“However, without a win in our last eight matches and with a relegation battle to fight following a six-point deduction imposed last week, owner Mr Dai Yongge has decided that a change is needed.”