Reading manager Paul Ince sacked just one day after defeat to Preston North End

The Royals were outclassed at Deepdale and were fortunate not to be further behind than just one goal before they snatched an equaliser direct from a long throw in with less than 10 minutes to go. The Berkshire side still let a potential point slip as Brad Potts headed in the winning goal in the second minute of second half stoppage time.

Reading had dropped into the relegation zone ahead of Monday’s defeat, thanks to a six point deduction for ‘the club's failure to fully satisfy a business plan agreed after a historical breach of the EFL's Profit and Sustainability limits’.

If not for the deduction, which is no fault of Ince’s, the Royals would be five points clear of the drop. Instead, they are very much in the thick of relegation trouble and their recent form has caused the board to act.

Reading manager Paul Ince speaks during an interview after the match at PNE

A club statement read: “Reading Football Club can confirm that the contract of first team manager Paul Ince has been terminated with immediate effect.