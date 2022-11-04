Reading 1-2 Preston North End - Evans double puts PNE in the play-off places

All three goals in the game came in the second half, Evans first heading North End into the lead before Lucas Joao got the home side level from the spot.

Evans was the man of the moment however and his well struck, low drive found the bottom corner with just 11 minutes to go to give Ryan Lowe’s side all three points for the third time in just six days.

Lowe made two changes for the game at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, Ryan Ledson and Daniel Johnson coming into the XI in place of the injured Ben Whiteman and Ali McCann, who took up a place on the bench instead.

Preston North End's Ched Evans (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal

In a game severely lacking in quality in the first half, the first chance came the way of Andy Carroll for the home side as he volleyed over from the edge of the box on 17 minutes.

North End's first chance of the half came just past the half hour mark, Robbie Brady's cross from the left met by Brad Potts at the far post just six yards out but the advancing wing back was beaten by the bounce of the ball and instead skewed his effort away from goal.

Junior Hoilett tried his luck six minutes later from the edge of the area, cutting inside from the right wing, but he couldn't keep over the ball and it was sliced over the bar.

In one minute of stoppage time at the end of the first 45 Brady forced a save from Joe Lumley in the Reading goal, though the 'keeper was always favourite to keep it out at the near post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

PNE had the first sight at goal in the second half just five minutes in, Tom McIntyre, passed fit to play after missing the Royals' last game, saw his header back to Lumley give Emil Riis a chance to get a toe on it but the Reading 'keeper diverted it past the post.

From the resulting corner, North End made the breakthrough. The initial delivery was headed away but only as far as Daniel Johnson who returned it to the taker, Brady's second delivery was perfect. The inswinging cross in just the right place for Evans to glance the ball into the far corner for his first goal since November last year.

The home side made a triple change shortly after and it brought them back into the game, Joao heading over after 67 minutes.

Two minutes later he had a golden chance to get his side level. Andy Yiadom came forward down the Reading right and managed to get around Brady on the touchline, going down in the area and seeing David Webb point to the spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joao stepped up and drilled the ball below the dive of Freddie Woodman going to his right to give the home side parity with their first shot on target after 71 minutes.

That was not the end of the goals however, and North End were quickly back in front. Ben Woodburn, off the bench, carried the ball forward down the right and patiently waited for support. It came in the form of Evans who took the ball on and into the area, driving his shot into the far corner with a little help from a deflection on the way through. PNE were behind for just eight minutes as Evans doubled his tally for the night and the calendar year.

Reading were not accepting their fate and Tom Ince flashed a shot just past the post from outside the area with two minutes to go in the game, with Tyrese Fornah testing Woodman into the first of six minutes added on.

But North End held out to make it three wins in a row, nine points in just six days - and to put themselves in a play-off place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Ledson, Johnson (Woodburn, 64'), Browne, Brady, Riis (Maguire, 74'), Evans.

PNE subs: Cornell, Fernandez, Cunningham, Diaby, McCann.Reading Starting XI: Lumley, Holmes, McIntyre, Yiadom, Hoilett, Loum (Fornah, 58'), Hendrick, Ince, Rahman, Carroll (Long, 58'), Meite (Joao, 58').