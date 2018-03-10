Ratings from PNE 1 Fulham 2

Preston North End suffered stoppage-time heartache against Fulham at Deepdale.
But the Lilywhites were worth at least a draw, putting in a strong performance against the Londoners.
Ben Davies took the starman award, putting in a majestic show at the heart of the defence.
Here are the PNE ratings:
Declan Rudd 8
Made a superb save from Ayite early in the second half, tipping it over the bar. Good saves from Targett and Mitrovic in the first half.
Darnell Fisher 7
Impressive performance in keeping Sessegnon and Ayite in check. Lost concentration at the throw-in for Fulham’s winner, so drops a mark.
Paul Huntington 7
Decent display the back and worked hard to limit Fulham’s attacking play. Had a physical battle against Mitrovic.
Ben Davies 9
The best defensive performance I have seen from a Preston player for a long time. He reads danger before it is there.
Greg Cunningham 7
Looked good on the left before injury began to restrict his chasing back towards the end of the first half. Taken off at half-time.
Ben Pearson 8
Usual committed display and stayed in control, hence avoiding a yellow card which was most welcome. Put in the cross for the goal.
Daniel Johnson 7
Used the ball well at times, kept it moving and played his part in a very good North End performance.
Callum Robinson 7
Had a couple of sights of goal and worked well first on the right and later on the left. Needs a bit more calmness at times around the box.
Alan Browne 7
Hard-working display behind Maguire in the advanced midfield role, pressed the ball well when Fulham were in possession.
Tom Barkhuizen 7
Started brightly although faded a bit as the game went on. Got crowded out in the box when sent through in the second half.
Sean Maguire 8
Found space well throughout the game and found the net for the fourth time in a week with a header.
Subs used
Calum Woods 6
Joined the action at the start of the second half and was beaten too easily in the build-up to Fulham’s first goal. Was booked.
Josh Harrop 6
Came on as part of a double change. Missed the chance to get a shot away late in the game.
Billy Bodin 6
Was the other half of the double swap and showed a couple of good touches.
Subs not used:
Tom Clarke, Daryl Horgan, Paul Gallagher, Chris Maxwell.