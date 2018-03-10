Ratings from PNE 1 Fulham 2

Have your say

Preston North End suffered stoppage-time heartache against Fulham at Deepdale.

But the Lilywhites were worth at least a draw, putting in a strong performance against the Londoners.

Sean Maguire sees a shot blocked by Ryan Fredericks

Ben Davies took the starman award, putting in a majestic show at the heart of the defence.

Here are the PNE ratings:

Declan Rudd 8

Made a superb save from Ayite early in the second half, tipping it over the bar. Good saves from Targett and Mitrovic in the first half.

Darnell Fisher 7

Impressive performance in keeping Sessegnon and Ayite in check. Lost concentration at the throw-in for Fulham’s winner, so drops a mark.

Paul Huntington 7

Decent display the back and worked hard to limit Fulham’s attacking play. Had a physical battle against Mitrovic.

Ben Davies 9

The best defensive performance I have seen from a Preston player for a long time. He reads danger before it is there.

Greg Cunningham 7

Looked good on the left before injury began to restrict his chasing back towards the end of the first half. Taken off at half-time.

Ben Pearson 8

Usual committed display and stayed in control, hence avoiding a yellow card which was most welcome. Put in the cross for the goal.

Daniel Johnson 7

Used the ball well at times, kept it moving and played his part in a very good North End performance.

Callum Robinson 7

Had a couple of sights of goal and worked well first on the right and later on the left. Needs a bit more calmness at times around the box.

Alan Browne 7

Hard-working display behind Maguire in the advanced midfield role, pressed the ball well when Fulham were in possession.

Tom Barkhuizen 7

Started brightly although faded a bit as the game went on. Got crowded out in the box when sent through in the second half.

Sean Maguire 8

Found space well throughout the game and found the net for the fourth time in a week with a header.

Subs used

Calum Woods 6

Joined the action at the start of the second half and was beaten too easily in the build-up to Fulham’s first goal. Was booked.

Josh Harrop 6

Came on as part of a double change. Missed the chance to get a shot away late in the game.

Billy Bodin 6

Was the other half of the double swap and showed a couple of good touches.

Subs not used:

Tom Clarke, Daryl Horgan, Paul Gallagher, Chris Maxwell.