Rare assist for Preston North End defender Jordan Storey

Jordan Storey puts over the cross for Preston North End's equaliser against Sheffield United

It was the centre-back’s cross which was brought down by Riis and driven into the net in the fifth minute of stoppage-time.

Storey did well, Ryan Ledson’s free-kick into the box skimming the head of Blades defender Jack Robinson. In a flash Storey was on to it and hooked a well-paced cross towards the far post.

It was only the third assist from Storey who is now in his fourth season as a North End player.

Storey, 24, set one goal up last season and one in the 2018/19 campaign.

The 2019/20 season went by without Storey claiming an assist.

He’s scored twice for PNE, against Barnsley in the penultimate game of last season and at QPR in first season.

Storey’s focus is trained far more in keeping the opposition at bay from his own box.

He has played every minutes of every match this season in both league and cup, so too fellow defender Andrew Hughes.

Patrick Bauer has got ahead of Liam Lindsay playing between Storey and Hughes.

Back to the assists and Ryan Ledson leads the way for North End with two in the Championship.

The midfielder set up Daniel Johnson’s goal at Bramall Lane on Tuesday and sent over the free-kick with Bauer headed home against Peterborough United last month.

Tom Barkhuizen, Sean Maguire and Josh Earl have also claimed assists in league action.