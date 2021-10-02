Queens Park Rangers v Preston North End team news: Ali McCann makes first Championship start for PNE
Ali McCann was handed his first Championship start by Preston North End in their clash with Queens Park Rangers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.
The £1.2m signing from St Johnstone replaced Ben Whiteman in the starting XI having come on as a substitute five times in the Championship.
McCann's inclusion was the only change to the side which drew 1-1 with Stoke City last Tuesday night.
There was no Andrew Hughes again, a toe injury ruling out the defender.
So Greg Cunningham continued on the left side of the back three.
QPR: Dieng, Dickie, Dunne, Barbet, Odubajo, Ball, Johansen, Willock, Chair, Dykes, Gray. Subs: Kakay, De Wijs, Amos, Austin, Dozzell, Adomah, Archer,
PNE: Iversen, Storey, Bauer, Cunningham, Van den Berg, Ledson, McCann, Earl, Johnson, Maguire, Riis. Subs: Rudd, Lindsay, Browne, Whiteman, Sinclair, Potts, Murphy,
Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Carnforth)
