Queens Park Rangers v Preston North End team news: Ali McCann makes first Championship start for PNE

The £1.2m signing from St Johnstone replaced Ben Whiteman in the starting XI having come on as a substitute five times in the Championship.

McCann's inclusion was the only change to the side which drew 1-1 with Stoke City last Tuesday night.

There was no Andrew Hughes again, a toe injury ruling out the defender.

Preston North End players warming-up at QPR

So Greg Cunningham continued on the left side of the back three.

QPR: Dieng, Dickie, Dunne, Barbet, Odubajo, Ball, Johansen, Willock, Chair, Dykes, Gray. Subs: Kakay, De Wijs, Amos, Austin, Dozzell, Adomah, Archer,

PNE: Iversen, Storey, Bauer, Cunningham, Van den Berg, Ledson, McCann, Earl, Johnson, Maguire, Riis. Subs: Rudd, Lindsay, Browne, Whiteman, Sinclair, Potts, Murphy,

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Carnforth)