Queens Park Rangers' ticket pricing, for this month's Championship clash, has not gone down overly well with Preston North End supporters.

The Lilywhites already had the Saturday, 20 April fixture pushed back to a 5:15pm kick-off, after being selected for Sky Sports coverage. North End were due to get under way at 3pm against Marti Cifuentes' side, four days after a midweek trip to Southampton.

And now ticket details have been released, with gold tickets £37 for adults in the upper tier and silver tickets £31. Gold tickets are located more centrally and fans can choose between regular and railed seating, in both gold and silver sections. The latter gives fans the option to safely stand. PNE have been given 1,325 tickets, but fans are not impressed with the Rs' pricing.

Posting on 'X' (formerly Twitter), @dom_33 said: 37 quid for a ‘gold’ ticket. Daylight robbery of the highest order. Meanwhile, @limam_sophia posted: The @EFL say that it’s fair pricing across the league though. In response, @JSGCFootball said: 'It’s ridiculous, how do they justify £37? Really bugs me that it is capped in the Premier League at £30 for away fans.

@DanKellettPNE simply stated: 'Minging prices.' while @dia797 said: '£37 is a rip off'. @philltea was not amused, commenting: 'Disgusting prices @QPR I hope you go down for that. Shouldn’t be allowed @EFL. I wish we @pnefc would do the same for the following season, when clubs rip us off.