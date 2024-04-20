QPR vs Preston North End TV channel, how to watch, early team news and match details
Preston North End head to Queens Park Rangers playing purely for pride and points, to finish the Championship season on a high. The Lilywhites have fallen out of the play-off race and are looking to bounce back from defeats to Norwich City and Southampton. By contrast, QPR are still embroiled in the scrap for survival at the bottom of the table.
Here are all the key match details ahead of the Loftus Road clash
When is kick off?
The game gets under way at 17:15 on Saturday, 20 April.
How can I follow the game?
PNE's clash at Loftus Road will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football - with coverage starting at 17:00. That means video passes, in the majority of regions, are not available to purchase on iFollow. Audio passes can be bought, with Guy Clarke and Paul Sparrow on commentary duty for North End. The Lancashire Post will have a live blog running.
What is the team news?
Preston could welcome Liam Millar back from his groin issue, while Ryan Ledson and Alan Browne could be fit enough to start. The midfield pair were both substitutes at Southampton, in midweek. Ben Whiteman, Brad Potts and Ali McCann are all out. QPR front man, Michael Frey, is a doubt due to a groin issue - but faces a fitness test pre-match.
Who is the referee?
Gavin Ward is the man in the middle for this one, having shown 100 yellow cards and two reds in his 26 games this season. He will be assisted by Lee Venamore and Adam Crysell, with Lee Swabey the fourth official.
Are tickets still available?
No. Tickets went off sale at 5pm on Friday. Away supporters cannot pay on the day, but pre-paid tickets can be collected from the Tickets For Collection Point on South Africa Road as of 2pm. Around 800 fans are expected to make the trip.
What are the match odds?
Paddy Power have a win for the hosts at 17/20, with a draw priced at 23/10. You can get an away win for North End at 7/2.
What form are both teams in?
QPR last 10 in league: LDLWWDLDWD
PNE last 10 in league: LLWDLWWLDW
